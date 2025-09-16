Mumbai, September 16: In what can be said to be a rare case, a 27-year-old woman who delivered triplets five years ago recently gave birth to quadruplets at a hospital in Satara, Maharashtra. The woman, identified as Kajal Vikas Khakardiy, gave birth to three girls and a boy at the Krantisinha Nana Patil Civil Hospital in Satara on Friday evening, September 12. It is reported that the woman gave birth to the four babies prematurely through C-section during the 33rd week of her pregnancy.

Accoding to a report in The Times of India, Kajal had delivered triplets five years ago. The woman lives with her husband, Vikas, in Pune's Saswad. They are said to be from Gujarat and living in Maharashtra for the past several years. It is learnt that the couple work as construction workers. Doctors said that Kajal was in Koregaon where she was visiting her relatives when she started experiencing labour pains. Maharashtra: Woman Traveler Delivers Baby Girl at Panvel Railway Station's Ladies Waiting Room on Independence Day, Shifted to Hospital.

Kajal Was Carrying Multiple Babies, Reveals Scan by Local Doctor

She was rushed to local doctor where a scan revealed that Kajal was carrying multiple babies, which she was unaware of. After the scan, the doctor referred Kajal to the Krantisinha Nana Patil Civil Hospital in Satara. On Friday morning, September 12, Kajal was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. Doctors at the hospital opted for a C-section delivery after conducting a thorough clinical evaluation and considering the high-risk attached to such pregnancies.

Kajal Was in 33rd Week of Her Pregnancy When She Gave Birth to Quadruplets

Speaking to TOI, Dr Yuvraj Karpe, civil surgeon of Satara, said, "Kajal was in her 33rd week of gestation. Quadruplet births are extremely rare, occurring in only one of every five to six lakh cases. She had previously delivered triplets (one boy and two girls)." Dr Karpe further added,"These types of pregnancies carry significant risks, including the possibility of the babies developing anaemia (a condition marked by low red blood cell count), and the mother facing elevated blood pressure levels." Quadruplets in Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gives Birth to Four Babies.

Newborns Are Stable; Nurses Monitoring Their Progress

After Kajal gave birth to four babies, doctors said that all newborns weighed between 1.3 kg and 1.4 kg, which is below the typical birth weight range of 2.5k g to 3.5 kg. They also said that the babies were being looked after in incubators. It must be noted that a pregnancy is considered to be full-term pregnancy after 38 weeks. However, in Kajal's case, she delivered in the 33rd week of her pregnancy. The newborns are said to be stable, with nurses closely monitoring their progress.

A doctor also said that Kajal was unware of multiple pregnancy untill she developed labour pains. Doctors who helped Kajal deliver the quadruplets firther said that multiple pregnancies were a natural occurrence in the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) mode or test tube babies. So how does a pregnant woman know if she is carrying multiple pregnancies. To this Dr Karpe said, "The sonography before 12 weeks of pregnancy is very important. Proper scanning helps detect the number of babies conceived."

Meanwhile, Kajal's husband Vikas expressed joy over his wife giving birth to four babies. He said that the doctors are very carying and also stated that the staff at the hospital are taking care of the newborns and his wife.

