Shahjahanpur (UP) Aug 7 (PTI) A UP police inspector posted in the district has died of coronavirus, police said on Friday.

Indrajeet Singh Bhadoriya (48), the station officer incharge of Allahganj police station, had gone for training to Meerut but was not keeping well since his return, Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI.

He was tested twice for coronavirus here and was found to be negative but as his cold persisted he consulted doctors in Lucknow where he was confirmed to COVID positive on August 1, the SP said.

He was admitted to a hospital and he died on Wednesday, the official added.

So far 48 policemen here have tested positive for the virus, the SP said.

According to a government statement, a total of 1,456 people have tested positive till Thursday in the district, of which 11 have died.

