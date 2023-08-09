Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Operation Team (SOT) Maheshwaram Zone team along with Adibatla police on Wednesday busted a drug racket by apprehending one interstate drug peddler.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan, the accused person has been identified as Mahender Singh and is a native of Bakli, Bagore Thana Bilwada district, Rajasthan State. He migrated to Hyderabad about 10 years back and set up the Pawn Brokers business.

Also Read | Robotic Surgery in Goa: Orthopaedics Department of Goa Medical College Performs First Robotic Surgery on Patient.

Due to the lockdown, he suffered heavy financial loss and he was finding it difficult to meet his family needs. Further, he had addicted to consuming drugs and later he started cultivating opium in his lawn at his native place and supplying it to needy persons and thus earning easy money by illegal means.

The accused allegedly transported the opium to Hyderabad by concealing in Chilli Powder, Millets (Sajjalu), etc through private travel buses and selling for Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per 10 grams to the needy customers and earning illegally.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stance on PIL Against Appointment in National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

On August 9, 2023, morning hours, on tip-off information, the SOT, Maheshwaram Zone team along with Adibatla police conducted a raid over the house of the accused at Ram Nagar Colony, Thurka Yamjal.

The Police apprehended him and seized Opium (2.25) Kilograms, Mobile Phones (01) at his instance from his possession. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)