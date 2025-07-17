Bengaluru/Dharwad, Jul 17 (PTI) Police officer Narayan Baramani, who had faced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's anger during a Congress rally in April, was on Thursday transferred and appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Belagavi City.

Baramani, who was Additional Superintendent of Police in Dharwad until now, had sought voluntary retirement from service after the incident. But, subsequently had said, he is "attending duty" and that CM Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and higher officials spoke to him.

"The government has issued an order transferring me as the DCP (Law and Order), Belagavi City. I accept the responsibility given to me by the government and will discharge my duty with honesty under the guidance of senior officials, with the cooperation of colleagues and staff, and the advice of the leaders," Baramani told reporters in Dharwad on Thursday.

He said that he has already worked in Belagavi and recognising it, the government has given him an opportunity and it has given him more "excitement" to discharge his duty honestly.

The officer, however, did not wish to comment on the episode where he had to face the CM's anger.

Siddaramaiah, on April 28, had lost his cool and made a gesture by raising his hand at a police officer on the stage, as a group of women, allegedly BJP workers, tried to disrupt his speech during a rally in Belagavi.

As a group of women who were amidst the large crowd showed a black flag and shouted slogans during his speech, visibly upset Siddaramaiah had summoned the Additional SP rank officer onto the stage. He addressed him in singular and said, "Come here, who is the SP? What are you doing?".

The CM was then seen making a gesture by raising his hand at the officer out of frustration, but withdrew it immediately, and subsequently instructed him to remove the people who were creating a disturbance.

Siddaramaiah had come under criticism for his conduct, especially from the opposition parties, who had alleged that the morale of the police department had been damaged by the Congress government and the CM.

