Mathura, March 18: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday quashed reports of a stampede during pre-Holi celebrations at the Shri Radha Rani Mandir, Barsana.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Mathura Shailesh Kumar Pandey stated that the reports of the stampede are false, adding that despite the huge rush, elaborate security measures were in place and that the devotees were sent inside the temple in a controlled manner.

"Laddu maar holi celebrations are going on in Barsana. Devotees are offering prayers and celebrating amidst adequate security arrangements. Rumours of a stampede are being spread. There is a lot of crowd for sure but the security arrangements are adequate," SSP Mathura Pandey told ANI on Sunday. Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, urged people not to spread false information on social media and urged everyone not to pay heed to rumours. Holashtak 2024 Start Date and Time: Netizens Share Informative Tweets On Why 8-Day-Long Holashtak Period Is Considered Inauspicious For Marriages, and Other Events.

There were reports that, due to the great rush during the celebrations, several devotees were injured and fell unconscious. After the Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana village, the celebrations is scheduled to shift to Lathmar Holi on Monday, where men from neighbouring towns, especially Mathura, will visit Barsana to participate in this unique celebration. The women of Barsana playfully hit them with sticks. Holi 2024: Barsana’s Laddoo Mar Holi Kicks Off in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura (Watch Video).

As the name suggests, the Braj Ki Holi traditions take a cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life, and the celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who spent his childhood in these regions. Holi will be celebrated across the country on March 25 this year.

SSP Mathura on Stampede Reports:

Braj Ki Holi is, no wonder, one of the most vibrant of all Holi celebrations in India. This festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Rajasthan. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

The 10-day Braj Ki Holi, beginning on Sunday, includes Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (on March 20), Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul (on March 21), Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan (on March 23), Holi of Flowers at Banke Bihari Temple (on March 24), Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan (on March 25), and Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple (on March 26).