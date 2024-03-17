Holashtak 2024, an eight-day period considered inauspicious for marriages and other events, has begun on March 17, 2024, and will last until March 24, 2024. This period leads up to Holika Dahan, which will be observed on March 24, 2024. The festival of Holi, a vibrant celebration of colours, will follow on March 25, 2024. Netizens have taken to social media to share informative tweets explaining the significance of this Holashtak 2024 period and why it is considered inauspicious for certain events like marriage, engagement, mundan, inauguration of new office or housewarming, purchase of new vehicle and many other auspicious activities. As per Hindu scriptures, King Hiranyakashipu subjected his son Prahlad to torment during an eight-day period in an attempt to deter him from his devotion to Lord Vishnu. Holika, Hiranyakashipu’s sister, possessed a boon that made her immune to fire. On the day of Holika Dahan, she took Prahlad into her lap and sat in a fire, intending to harm him. However, she was the one who got burnt while Prahlad, the devotee, was saved by the grace of Lord Vishnu. This is why these eight days are considered inauspicious for conducting any propitious activities. Holashtak 2020 Date: Significance of Inauspicious Eight-Day Observance Before Holi.

इस वर्ष होलाष्टक का प्रारंभ 17 मार्च से हो रहा है, जो 24 मार्च को होलिका दहन तक रहेगा और होलिका दहन के साथ ही होलाष्टक का समापन हो जाएगा। होली के आठ दिन पहले होलाष्टक लग जाते हैं, होलाष्टक में विवाह, मुंडन, नामकरण, सगाई समेत 16 संस्कार नहीं करने चाहिए। #holashtak2024 #holashtak pic.twitter.com/0cMMLdjzLb — Bhakti Sarovar (@bhaktisarovar) March 17, 2024

Okay, for all those who believe, Holashtak, which begins eight days before the Holi festival, starts today. Not a great time to start business ventures/buy clothes & jewelery. Recommended to connect to your spiritual side during this time. A cosmic energy shift happens during… — Nomadic Musings (@midwaythoughts_) March 17, 2024

No Auspicious Work is Done During Holashtak

Holashtak: 17 March - 24 March It is from Falgun shukla Ashtami to Falgun Poornima. It is 8 days period till Holi. During Holashtak, no auspicious work is done, like • marriage, • beginning of construction of the new house, • entering a new house, • opening a new business, — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) March 15, 2024

The period from Falgun Shukla Paksha Ashtami to Falgun Purnima is called Holashtak, during which weddings, engagements, and other auspicious events are not conducted. Holashtak will last from Saturday, March 16th, until Holika Dahan. pic.twitter.com/Phv3gAGuSB — Astro Vasishtji (@JiVasisht) March 15, 2024

..Activities to avoid –Marriage, Naming Ceremony & Mundan Sanskar, New Construction, Havans & Yagnas, New Job, Buying Property, Vehicles–none of the 16 samskaras are to be performed except funeral rites. Holashtak is between Mar 17-24, 2024#Holashtak #Astrology 8/8 🧵 — Astro Planets (@Astronplanets) March 16, 2024

