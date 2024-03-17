Mathura, March 17: The entire city of Mathura is smeared in colors as celebrations for the 10-day Braj Ki Holi began with Barsana's famous Laddoo Mar Holi on Sunday. Devotees made a beeline at Shriji temple and waited to receive the laddoos flung from the rooftop of the temple by priests. People then went on to throw laddoos at each other, symbolizing the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by the Gopis.

After the Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana village, the celebrations is scheduled to shift to Lathmar Holi on Monday, where men from neighbouring towns, especially Mathura, will visit Barsana to participate in this unique celebration. The women of Barsana playfully hit them with sticks. March 2024 Events Calendar: Holy Week, Nowruz and Holi – Full List of Major Festivals & Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Laddoo Mar Holi in Mathura

VIDEO | People thronged Shri Ladli Ji Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Barsana earlier today on the occasion of Laddoo Holi, as part of the 10-day annual #Holi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/iMeV42nMrx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2024

As the name suggests, the Braj Ki Holi traditions take a cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life, and the celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who spent his childhood in these regions.

Holi will be celebrated across the country on March 25 this year. Braj Ki Holi is, no wonder, one of the most vibrant of all Holi celebrations in India. This festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Rajasthan. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. Holashtak 2024 Start Date and Time: Netizens Share Informative Tweets On Why 8-Day-Long Holashtak Period Is Considered Inauspicious For Marriages, and Other Events.

The 10-day Braj Ki Holi, beginning on Sunday, includes Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (on March 20), Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul (on March 21), Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan (on March 23), Holi of Flowers at Banke Bihari Temple (on March 24), Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan (on March 25), and Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple (on March 26).

