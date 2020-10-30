Mathura (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Police have recovered firecrackers and explosive material worth over Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop here, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of Kotwali police and the fire department raided a shop on Wednesday night and found 185 kg firecrackers and explosive items there, Deputy SP Varun Kumar said.

He said the market value of items recovered is over Rs 1.5 lakh.

