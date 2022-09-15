Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) More than 13.43 lakh children will be administered polio drops in six Haryana districts on September 18 under the Sub National Polio campaign, a senior health official said on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, G Anupama said these districts are Kaithal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat and Sonipat.

Also Read | Video: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Climbs Hill To Save His Life After Elephant Blocks Convoy.

Anupama was presiding over a meeting of the state level task force committee here. The civil surgeons of these six districts joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The additional chief secretary directed them to increase the strength of the polio booth teams in the districts to achieve the target. She said no child should remain uncovered.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

"For this we have to be fully alert and ensure to reach out to poor families in slum areas, brick kilns, poultry farms, stone crushing and construction sites," she said, according to an official statement.

She directed the number of mobile and transit teams should also be increased.

Polio booths should be set up at bus stands, railway stations so that the doses can be administered to the children travelling on that day, she said.

Special focus should be kept on anganwadi centres and all centres will remain open on September 18. Apart from this, on September 19 and 20, the teams of the department will reach door-to-door to ensure polio doses, she further directed.

The ACS said that under the polio campaign, the Covid-19 protocol will be strictly followed.

She said that in this campaign, apart from departments, full cooperation of social and religious organisations, Indian Medical Association and communities will also be sought.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)