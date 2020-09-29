Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that the meeting between former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had turned out to be inconclusive and would have no effect on the State's politics.

"If top leaders of two different political parties meet, political discussions do take place. If they sat together for 2-2.5 hours, they didn't discuss tea-biscuits. But it was inconclusive," Patil said.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister had met his current political adversary, Raut, for an interview for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Both Raut and Fadnavis had, however, denied that any talks on political issues had taken place during the meeting.

Fadnavis had also said that his party "did not have any discussion with the Shiv Sena to form the government." (ANI)

