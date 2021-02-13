Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Political parties in Kerala on Saturday requested the Electon Commission of India to conduct a single phase polling for the elections in the state, which are due in April-May.

Representatives of all political parties met a high-level EC delegation, held discussions and put forth their request.

The EC delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumar and other senior officials, arrived in the state on Friday to assess the poll preparedness in the state.

"We asked the ECI to conduct a single phase election before the Vishu festival. We sought a date before April 12," Anathalavattom Anandan, senior CPI(M) leader, told reporters.

The Congress delegation said they had requested the EC to conduct a single phase election without affecting the Easter and Vishu festivals in April.

"Since many festivals are there in April, the most convenient time would be between April 6 and 12," P C Chacko, senior Congress leader told the media.

The Indian Union Muslim League too put forth a similar request.

The BJP delegation also requested that polling be held in a single phase, but wanted it to be held in May.

The EC team will meet the state's Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and the state police chief Loknath Behra on February 14 and discuss the poll preparedness of the state.

