Bhubaneswar, May 9 (PTI) The BJP, BJD and Congress organised different programmes here on Friday to express their solidarity with the country's armed forces and boost their morale.

The BJP and BJD organised mass lamp-lighting programmes before Ram Mandir and Shri Lingaraj temple here, respectively, this evening, to pray for the well-being of Indian soldiers.

BJP women's wing leaders and members lit earthen lamps in front of the Ram temple to show support for the Indian armed forces amid heightened military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Similarly, the BJD leaders and activists lit lamps before the Lingaraj temple here and prayed for the victory of Indian forces in the military conflict against Pakistan, said Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das.

"Our forces are fighting a battle against terrorism, and we all are standing united with them. Today, we lit lamps before Lord Lingaraj with a prayer to give all strength to our brave soldiers to eliminate all terrorists," said BJD MLA Goutam Budha Das.

Earlier in the morning, the Congress took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here to boost the morale of the country's armed forces.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leaders, led by its president Bhakta Charan Das, marched together carrying the tricolour from Ram Mandir Square to Master Canteen Square.

"Our armed forces are giving a befitting response to Pakistan. They (Pakistan) cannot stand in front of India's morale and strength," Das asserted.

Senior Congress leaders, including state in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam, besides MLAs Ramesh Jena and Sofia Firdous participated in the rally, raising slogans hailing the armed forces.

The Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, has been extending all support to the government in the war against terrorism, he said.

"Our forces are working to eliminate terrorists once and for all, and we stand with them. Yesterday, we had organised a blood donation camp to honour our soldiers. Today, we organised the Tiranga Yatra," Das said.

