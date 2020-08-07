Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) The political process in Jammu and Kashmir has to be revived and work is on for its resumption, a senior official of the Union Territory administration said.

The remarks assume significance as former Union minister Manoj Sinha on Friday took charge as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing G C Murmu.

Many believe that the appointment of a politician to the post, replacing a bureaucrat, shows the Modi government's inclination towards beginning the political process in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Political process has to be revived. We have to have a good administration, improve the security situation and bring development. The next logical step is beginning of the political process. Political process is now in the making," the official told a group of visiting journalists.

The official also reminded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion in Parliament that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored once security situation improves here.

Jammu and Kashmir does not have an elected government since June 2018 when the erstwhile state came under the Governor's rule and the assembly was suspended.

The assembly was dissolved in November 2018 after a group of legislators, led by People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, unsuccessfully tried to form a government.

On August 5, 2019, the central government abrogated Article 370 provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into Union Territories.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislative assembly but the UT of Ladakh will not have any legislature.

However, election to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly is yet to be held.

Panchayat election, held in 2018, was the last democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

