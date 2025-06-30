Kolkata, (West Bengal) [India] June 30 (ANI): A four-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday addressed the media regarding the recent alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, BJP leader Satya Pal Singh, member of the BJP fact-finding team for the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case.

BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi said that the political system in West Bengal has broken down as politics has been criminalised and the ruling TMC party is giving protection to the criminals.

"... As a woman and an Indian citizen, I stand with all women who have been victims of such crimes. Politics has been criminalised and criminals are given protection by the ruling party. Now, with political protection, criminals are being appointed to colleges. Making use of that access and privilege, they indulge in such activities and our daughters are being misbehaved with. The whole political system has broken down and the civilians are paying the price for it...", Lekhi said.

While speaking to ANI, BJP leader Satya Pal Singh, member of the BJP fact-finding team, alleged that women and men in West Bengal are unsafe while the goons are given protection.

Singh said, "I have been coming to West Bengal for the last many years. Women are unsafe, the common man is unsafe, goons are given protection, and governance has failed. We have asked the Police Commissioner as well, that at least complaints made by women should be registered and an investigation must be carried out..."

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb, another member of the BJP fact-finding team, questioned CM Mamata Banerjee whether she is able to protect women in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee should feel ashamed as a woman and as a CM that another party's delegation had come to look into the case. She could have done it herself, but she didn't... Can she face the fact that she is not being able to give protection to women? A criminal was appointed to a law college. Before appointing anyone for a job, a criminal verification is carried out. Why was he given this job despite his background?..." Deb said.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul attacked CM Mamata Banerjee, stating that the CM herself has made remarks against women.

"Mamata Banerjee should send a show cause notice to Anubrata Mondal and arrest him. Before this, Kalyan Banerjee had also insulted women. Mamata Banerjee has also made remarks against women...", Paul said.

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident. (ANI)

