India News | Polling Begins to Elect Four Rajya Sabha Members

Amaravati, Jun 19 (PTI): Polling to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election began in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday with Chief Minister Y S Jagan MohanReddy leading his YSR Congress MLAs in casting the votes.

The polling process began at 9 am.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue, Assam Kuil Best on June 19, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

The ruling party legislators reached the assembly and began exercising their franchise.

The MLAs were divided into groups and alloted one candidate each, to whom they had to vote.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute on Birth Centenary Celebration of Acharya Mahapragya: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

For the four vacant seats, the YSRC fielded as many candidates and is comfortably placed to win all, given its strength of 151 MLAs in the 175 member assembly.

The TDP also fielded its candidate, forcing the election, but could count on only 20 votes, at least 16 short of the required figure.

The TDP members are expected to complete the voting formalities in the afternoon after the ruling party legislators complete their task.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)