Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) Voting for two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Friday under stringent security measures, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said.

Voters at numerous polling stations were seen queuing up as early as 6 am, underscoring their enthusiasm to participate in the electoral process, he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, NPP Leader Agatha Sangma Cast Vote at Walbakgre Polling Station in Tura, Appreciate Good Turnout in Morning (Watch Videos).

The first five voters were rewarded with mementoes and first-time voters were also felicitated, encouraging them to exercise their franchise, he said.

"There is enthusiasm and voting is picking up. Reports are coming in that there are long queues in several polling stations across the state," Tiwari told PTI.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024: Voting for 39 Lok Sabha Seats Commences in Tamil Nadu.

Voters in a model polling station also planted trees after casting their votes.

Polling was being held at 3,512 polling stations in the state in which 10 candidates are in the fray - six for the Shillong parliamentary seat and four for the Tura Lok Sabha seat.

A total of 409 polling stations have been categorised as sensitive and 29 have been declared as vulnerable. In all, 14,048 polling personnel have been deployed to man the booths along with 20 companies of CAPFs, Tiwari said.

An estimated 22.67 lakh voters are likely to exercise their franchise to seal the fate of the candidates.

The NPP, which has been leading the ruling alliance for the last six years, is being backed by the BJP in both seats.

The NPP is seeking to retain the Tura seat represented by Agatha K Sangma while the Opposition Congress' candidate and three-time sitting MP Vincent H Pala is seeking re-election for the fourth time.

The opposition TMC is set to give the NPP a run for its money in Tura while the Opposition Voice of the People's Party is seeking to unseat Pala in Shillong.

The chief electoral officer said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election are in place until the EVMs are brought to the strong rooms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)