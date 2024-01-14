Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation and the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) has set up a materials recovery facility to reduce the waste stream, cut down pollution, dispose garbage efficiently and help prolong the life of city streets in the district.

A Material Recovery Facility (MRF) is a plant that processes and separates recyclable materials and use manual and mechanical methods to separate recyclable materials, such as paper, glass, plastics, and metals.

The materials are then baled, stored, and sold to manufacturers as raw materials for new products. The MRFs are generally classified as either "clean" or "dirty," depending on whether the facility handles materials that are mixed with other municipal waste.

The materials recovery facility plant in Ghaziabad has been set up to collect excess waste on the roads and streets and segregate them for the recycling process.

According to officials, the materials recovery facility plant will accumulate the filth and will dispose about two metric tons of garbage in a day. More plants will be installed at other areas of the district after a certain period of time so that the garbage of the city can be disposed of properly.

Speaking to ANI about the waste facility plant, Ghaziabad Mayor, Sunita Dayal said, "The problem of garbage is increasing day by day in Ghaziabad, due to which this plant has been set up. Now the garbage will be disposed of quickly every day. Special care is also being taken to ensure that garbage will not be seen on the roads."

Municipal Commissioner of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, Vikramaditya Malik, told ANI, "There was a demand for the installation of an automatic plant in Ghaziabad for a long time so that the garbage could be disposed off properly and recyclable materials could be segregated."

"After the installation of the plant, the garbage will also be converted into compost so that the farmers will benefit from the compost. Recycling of materials will be done, household waste will be brought and dumped here and it will be separated every day and put to proper use," he added.

IPCA Founder, Ajay Garg also gave information about the waste material recovery plant and said,"We have set up this plant here in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation. Even before this, many plants have been set up in Delhi, Noida and Delhi NCR. Our next plant is going to be set up in Punjab also. We are working with the Government of India to set up such a plant so that garbage can be disposed of and the use of plastic can also be reduced because it is not a degradable material.

"That's why we are setting up these plants at more places. We have paid special attention to this for the last 25 years and we will continue to work in the same manner in the future also. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, we are appealing to the people not to throw garbage on the streets, it can be used properly, so that the city can be made clean and neat," he added. (ANI)

