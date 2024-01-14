Palanpur, January 14: A truck driver was arrested for allegedly offering 'namaz' (prayers) on the side of a busy road without permission in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said Sunday. A case was registered against Bachal Khan (37) after a video surfaced on social media, in which he was seen offering prayers in front of his truck parked on the side of a busy crossroad near Palanpur city, an official from Palanpur (west) police station said.

The accused offered 'namaz' after stopping his truck at a busy crossroad on a highway on Friday, he said, adding that someone shot a video which went viral on social media, prompting police action. Gujarat Shocker: Man Lures Three-Year-Old by Offering Snacks, Rapes Her in Rajkot; Arrested.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan under sections 283 (danger in public way), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging duties) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. The accused was placed under arrest on Saturday, the official said.

