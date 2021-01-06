Puducherry, Jan 6 (PTI) Puducherry registered 34 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday pushing up the total caseload to 38,334.

However, no fresh deaths were reported.

As many as 35 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours after recovery, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

Puducherry region accounted for 22 cases out of the total 34 identified after screening of 3,557 samples followed by Karaikal 8 and Mahe 4.

No fresh case was reported from Yanam, he said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.67 percent respectively.

As many as 5.02 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 4.59 lakh out of them were negative.

The Director said active cases were 372 while 37,327 patients were treated and discharged so far from hospitals.

The toll remained 635, he added.

