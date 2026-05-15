‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ First Reactions: Netizens Call Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau’s Sci-Fi Film ‘Thrilling Adventure With Big Fights’

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The Mandalorian and Grogu held a star-studded world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Thursday, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Set to release in India on May 22, the film marks Pedro Pascal’s big-screen debut as the Mandalorian alongside the fan-favourite Grogu in an all-new adventure. While the trailers and promotional events have already built massive excitement among fans, critics who attended the premiere have further boosted anticipation with glowing reactions on social media.. ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Trailer: ‘Star Wars’ Returns to the Big Screen With Pedro Pascal Starrer Directed by Jon Favreau (Watch Video).

Simon Thompson called Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu an ideal summer blockbuster. “#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a grin-inducing crowd-pleaser that puts Star Wars back on a theatrical track. Director Jon Favreau is (again) a safe pair of hands that deliver a solid, thrilling and engaging romp. A solid popcorn movie that is the summer blockbuster you’re looking for,” his post read.

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ First Reactions

#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a grin-inducing crowd-pleaser that puts Star Wars back on theatrical track. Director Jon Favreau is (again) a safe pair of hands that deliver a solid, thrilling and engaging romp. A solid popcorn movie that is the summer blockbuster you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/ox2cVXexoJ — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 15, 2026

Erik Davis took to X and assured Star Wars fans they will thoroughly enjoy the film. “STAR WARS is back on the big screen and #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a thrilling adventure full of big fights, gnarly creatures and plenty of adorable Grogu moments. It’s less about the lore and more a fun, freaky romp across the galaxy. I really dug that about it. Also really dug Ludwig Göransson’s score, especially the parts that felt like an homage to ‘80s synth-driven horror and action thrillers. Martin Scorsese’s brief role is a big scene stealer, as are the Anzellans. It reminded me how fun #StarWars can be when it stops worrying about canon homework and just cuts loose. Treat it like a pulpy Saturday matinee ride and you’ll have a blast,” he said.

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Review - Thrilling Adventure With Big Fights

STAR WARS is back on the big screen and #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a thrilling adventure full of big fights, gnarly creatures and plenty of adorable Grogu moments. It’s less about the lore and more a fun, freaky romp across the galaxy. I really dug that about it. Also really dug… pic.twitter.com/XoQwKbRG9N — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 15, 2026

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was a fun ride for Courtney Howard. The critic urged fans to experience the film on the big screen only. “#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a ton of fun! A perfect Summer movie. Action-packed with a lot of humor & heart. Not episodic. A fully cinematic journey. Grogu steals the show. See it on the biggest screen possible,” Horward's post read.

A Perfect Summer Movie

#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a ton of fun! A perfect Summer movie. Action-packed with a lot of humor & heart. Not episodic. A fully cinematic journey. Grogu steals the show. See it on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/f8TTAs5uB6 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 15, 2026

Tom Chatalbash also called the film a big-screen worthy experience. “THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU is thankfully a Star Wars adventure worthy of the big screen that offers plenty of galactic fun for the whole family. Favreau rightfully chooses to take this IP back to its Eastwood-esque space western roots as he effectively expands this world instead of constricting it, introducing a myriad of exciting new locales, characters and gnarly creatures, Allen White’s Rotta The Hutt a huge standout. The set pieces have needed visceral flair and are brimming with that infectious Star Wars energy I’ve been missing, especially in theaters. It’s not out of this galaxy good, the story needing far more meat on the bone and the growth of our main duo lacking, but as someone who went in with relatively low expectations, I had quite a bit of fun with Mando and Grogu this go round the stars. Yes, Grogu is still adorable as ever. See in IMAX!” he said.

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Review - A Galactic Fun

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU is thankfully a Star Wars adventure worthy of the big screen that offers plenty of galactic fun for the whole family. Favreau rightfully chooses to take this IP back to its Eastwood-esque space western roots as he effectively expands this world instead… pic.twitter.com/vteov4l8yS — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) May 15, 2026

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, p.g.a., Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., Dave Filoni, p.g.a., and Ian Bryce, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson. Pedro Pascal Emotional at CCXP Mexico; ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Trailer Teases Grogu’s Training Under Luke Skywalker.

Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theatres on 22nd May 2026 in English and Hindi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).