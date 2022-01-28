Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) A man on the run since November, 2020 after allegedly cheating investors has been arrested, a Thane police official said on Friday.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Wife Tips Off Police After Man Films Her Sister While Changing; Accused Arrested.

Economic Offences Wing assistant inspector Sameer Shaikh said Aditya Rediz, director of a firm that had duped some 10,000 people to the tune of around Rs 22 crore, including Rs 35.38 lakh from a 57-year-old woman, was held on a tip off from Badlapur on Wednesday.

Also Read | Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: 'Around 1,000 Indigenously Built Drones To Form Part of Light Show', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He said the chairperson of the company, identified as Arun Gandhi, was held earlier, and efforts are on to nab Aditya's parents Hemant and Manasi, who are also directors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)