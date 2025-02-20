Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state's per capita income will not increase unless the population is controlled, especially of the immigrant Muslim community.

During a discussion on Motion of Thanks on the Governor's speech in the Assembly, Sarma said the state's drive against child marriage is likely to help arrest population growth, and will be contributing to per capita income.

"Per capita income is not just an economic indicator, it is a social indicator as well. More members in a family will naturally take down the per capita income of the family. Only population control will lead to an increase in per capita income of the state," he added.

Unless the population is reduced, the per capita income will not increase in the state, Sarma said.

"The Muslim people, especially the immigrants, must control their population. This is also the reason why I am against child marriage and I hope the results will be seen in the coming period. It has nothing to do with vote bank politics," he added.

The CM also said that Assam's Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) have drastically reduced from the time he became the Health Minister for the first time during the Congress regime in 2008.

Besides, Sarma said his government is planning to pay an amount to farmers in addition to the MSP in paddy, mustard, corn and maize from the next financial year.

