New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A portion of automated multilevel parking facility at Green Park, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in November last year, collapsed Tuesday evening, civic authorities said.

They claimed that no human casualty or damage to cars was reported in the incident.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Police said information was received at Hauz Khas police station about an incident of electrically operated floor plates (that shifts the cars) falling inside the multi-level parking.

"The multi-level parking has now been blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection," a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and central minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials.

"Cars are parked on platforms in such automated stack parking. Due to some technical glitch one platform of the parking facility collapsed. It was not a major incident. Neither anyone was hurt nor any car was damaged in the incident," SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)