India News | Post-coronavirus Scare, Himachal Police HQ to Reopen Thursday

Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police headquarters will reopen on Thursday at 10 am after remaining sealed for two days due to the COVID-19 scare, an official said on Wednesday.

The building was sealed on Tuesday as the state police chief and 28 other security personnel went into home quarantined after a man who had met the top cop died of coronavirus.

The premises is being sanitised using sodium hypochlorite as per protocol and advisories by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and state Health Department, police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said.

Subsequently, the police headquarters will open on June 11 at 10 am, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu and 27 other officials and police personnel tested negative for the disease on Tuesday, he said.

The report for the one sample-- that had not been taken properly on Tuesday-- is expected to come by Thursday evening. His sample was retaken today, he added.

A man had visited the police headquarters to convey his best wishes to the DGP on his day of joining on June 1.

The man tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and died of the disease on Tuesday in Delhi. Subsequently, the police headquarters was sealed.

Sharma said the man had travelled to Delhi the same day he visited the police headquarters.

The police did not reveal whether the man was a permanent resident of Delhi in an apparent move to save itself from strong criticism as to how a man from the red zone was allowed to visit the police headquarters without institutionally quarantining himself as per set norms.

