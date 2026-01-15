Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday clarified that postal ballot boxes will be taken out of the strong room only on the day of counting, January 16, 2026, alongside Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), following allegations by former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

This follows a letter in error circulated on January 8, 2026, which was later withdrawn and replaced.

In a press note issued by the BMC's Public Relations Department, the civic body said a letter sent to candidates on January 8 by the Election Decision Officer-21 (Wards 200 to 206) regarding postal ballot papers was inadvertently circulated and later withdrawn. A revised letter has since been issued, correcting the information.

"As per the revised instructions, the postal ballot boxes will not be taken out of the strong room on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 3.00 pm," the BMC said. It added that, in line with the orders of the Maharashtra State Election Commission, the postal ballot boxes will be removed from the strong room only on Friday, January 16, the day scheduled for counting of votes, along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The civic body further clarified that ward-wise segregation of postal ballots will also be carried out on the counting day itself. Election Decision Officers have informed candidates and their duly authorised representatives to remain present at the specified time during the counting process.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of allegations raised earlier in the day by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who questioned the handling of postal ballot boxes and alleged irregularities in the election process. Thackeray claimed that postal ballot boxes were to be removed from the strong room before counting, raising concerns about transparency.

The BMC, however, maintained that the confusion arose due to a mistakenly issued letter and that the error was promptly rectified. "The letter issued on January 8 was sent inadvertently and has been corrected," the civic body said, reiterating that all procedures will strictly follow the directions of the State Election Commission.

Polling for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections is underway across 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Voting began at 7:30 am on Thursday and will continue until 5:30 pm. According to the State Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 29.22 per cent till 1:30 pm.

The results of the civic body elections are scheduled to be declared on Friday, January 16, after the completion of the counting process. (ANI)

