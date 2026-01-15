Lucknow, January 15: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has officially released the Odd Semester and Special Back Paper Results 2025 for examinations conducted in December 2024. Students who appeared for these exams can now check and download their results online from the official website bteup.ac.in.

To access the UPBTE Result 2025, candidates must keep their enrollment number and date of birth handy. The results are available course-wise and include detailed mark information.

Students can directly visit the official result portal at bteup.ac.in and navigate to the results section to view their scores.

How to Check UPBTE Result 2025 Online

Follow the simple steps below to check and download your BTEUP result:

1. Visit the official website – bteup.ac.in

2. Click on the “Result” section on the homepage

3. Select your course/semester

4. Enter your Enrollment Number and Date of Birth

5. Click on Search

6. View your result and download the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2025

Students are advised to carefully verify the following details on their result sheet:

• Student Name

• Registration Number

• Course Name

• Course/Subject Code

• Course/Subject Name

• Marks Obtained

• Total & Maximum Marks

• Result Status (Pass/Fail)

• Result Date

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students should immediately contact the concerned institute or BTEUP authorities.

For the latest updates, notifications, and further announcements related to UPBTE Results 2025, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website bteup.ac.in.

