India News | Posters Targeting Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Surface Outside Wayanad District Congress Committee Office

Wayanad (Keralam) [India], May 13 (ANI): As suspense over Keralam's next Chief Minister continues after Congress-led UDF's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, posters targeting Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command have appeared near the Wayanad District Congress Committee office.

Locals expressed disappointment over the constant delay by the Congress party in the appointment of a Chief Minister and the formation of the State government.

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One of the posters stated, "Mr Rahul and Priyanka, forget Wayanad. You won't win again from here."

Another noted, "Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer, but people of Keralam never forgive you."

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A third poster criticised the Congress leaders and stated, "RG and PG, this is not a warning. Keralam will never forgive you for this blunder."

Today marks the 8th day since Congress's victory in the State, yet the party could not come up with a Chief Minister designate, leaving the people of Keralam frustrated over the high command's failure.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at the Congress party, which he said seemed to have a plan "to give five Chief Ministers to the State in five years"

A week after the Congress-led UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly election, Poonawalla, speaking to ANI, highlighted that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seems to be pushing forward the name of VD Satheesan, the MLA from Paravur Assembly constituency, while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is naming KC Venugopal, currently a Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha.

"In Keralam, the Congress has got a full majority. Even after so many days, the Congress party has not been able to decide who will be the Chief Minister. It is being said that under pressure from the Jamaat, Priyanka Vadra is pushing forward the name of VD Satheesan, while Rahul Gandhi is pushing forward the name of KC Venugopal. Some people are bringing forward Ramesh Chennithala. Some people want to make Shashi Tharoor the Chief Minister. It seems the Congress party has made a plan to give five Chief Ministers in five years," he said.

Keralam Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are seen among the top contenders for the Chief Minister post.

Meanwhile, former KPCC presidents Mullappally Ramachandran, MM Hassan, K Sudhakaran, VM Sudheeran, K Muraleedharan, A P Anilkumar, PC Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil have arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Congress top leadership to finalise the next CM of the state.

Congress leaders have been tight-lipped about the decision-making and ongoing deliberations.

This comes after the landslide victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress in Keralam. UDF secured 102 seats out of 140 seat Keralam assembly in the recently concluded elections. Despite achieving such a decisive majority, the UDF has yet to name its candidate for Chief Minister in the state, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a one-line resolution authorising the party high command to take the final decision on the CM candidate after consulting newly elected MLAs and alliance partners. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)