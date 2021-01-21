New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A CCTV footage caught a PPE-clad man looting a jewellery shop in the Kalkaji area of the national capital on Wednesday.

According to the footage, the man looted the jewellery shop at 2 am on Wednesday, while wearing a cap.

The man was also seen carrying a rucksack, filling it with the ornaments. He then climbed a rope and probably escaped through the rooftop. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)