Patna (Bihar) [India], September 30 (ANI): Founder of Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor, has demanded the resignation of JD-U leader Ashok Choudhary and reiterated that the Bihar Minister had acquired property worth Rs 200 crores by illegal means.

Prashant Kishor said, "We stand by what has been said about Ashok Chaudhary's property. He has acquired property worth Rs 200 crores. He said on camera that if even one kattha of land comes up, I will be a slave to Jan Suraaj. Now that the papers have been issued, you say that this is not your land. If it is your land, then don't be a slave to Jan Suraaj, prepare to be a slave to the people of Bihar and resign... If you don't resign, we will go to the Governor and the court. Action should be taken against him."

Kishor also alleged that properties worth over Rs 100 crore were bought by Ashok Choudhary under the Vaibhav Vikas Trust after his daughter Shambhavi's marriage to the son of Anita Kunal (a member of the trust).

"From where did the trust get Rs 100 crores. From the time the trust was formed property worth Rs 10 crores was also not purchased. In the last 1 year how property worth over Rs 100 crores were brought in Patna?" he asked.

He further said, "Trust member Jialal Arya, Anita Kunal, and mother-in-law of Chief Secretary should answer how did the trust get so much money to buy the property."

Earlier, Ashok Choudhary had served a defamation notice to Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, accusing him of making a new set of "wild, frivolous and defamatory allegations".

The notice, sent by Ashok Choudhary's lawyer, stated that either Prashant Kishor should provide proof to support his allegations or issue an unconditional apology for "causing irreparable harm and besmirching the reputation of my client" within one week of the receipt of legal notice.

The notice stated that if it is not done, Choudhary will initiate appropriate criminal proceedings and a civil suit for damages amounting to Rs 100 crore in Bihar.

The notice stated that Kishor made "defamatory statements" at a press conference held in Patna on September 19, 2025.

It mentioned that Chaudhary has served the public for over three decades, earning a reputation for his commitment and leadership. Apart from his various roles as a political leader, the notice notes his academic qualifications and his having been invited to Harvard University campus to present a paper.

The notice said that Kishor had made "corruption" allegations against Chaudhary and accused the Jan Suraj leader of resorting to "a blatant lie""It is made clear in absolute, unequivocal terms that my client has no involvement whatsoever with the functioning of or, for that matter, with assets and liabilities of MVV Nyas," the notice states, while also rejecting other allegations.

The notice said that the statements made by Kishor in his press conference "are completely fallacious, unfounded, misleading, and highly scandalous" and had been made with "malicious intent of tarnishing and maligning my client's reputation".The notice also refers to a previous defamation case filed by Chaudhary against Kishor and states that the Jan Suraaj leader has been issued a notice by the competent court in that case.

The notice accused Kishor of "running a motivated campaign" against Chaudhary.

"You have caused irreparable harm and besmirched the reputation and standing of my client just to attain relevance in the state politics," the notice states.

"I call upon you to either provide proof to support your allegations or issue a written and oral unconditional apology, publicly in a press conference, for causing irreparable harm and besmirching the reputation and standing of my client, within a period of one week from the receipt of my legal notice failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal proceedings and a civil suit for damages amounting to Rs 100 crore in the state of Bihar," it states further.

The face off between Kishor and the JDU leader comes ahead of the Bihar elections scheduled for October-November. (ANI)

