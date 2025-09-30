Ahmedabad, September 30: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where a woman was allegedly beaten by her husband after she asked him to see a doctor over his fetish for a sex toy. It is reported that the 22-year-old woman's marriage crumbled within five months amid constant humiliation, physical abuse and conflicts over a sex toy. The alleged harassment also led to an INR 3 lakh dowry demand.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the incident came to light after the woman approached the Narol police station on Sunday, September 28 and lodged an FIR. In her complaint, the woman from eastern Ahmedabad claimed that her mother-in-law insulted her on the first day of marriage and complained that she had "brought nothing in dowry". Ahmedabad Shocker: Robber Stabs Man to Death, Injures Woman in Car After Birthday Celebration Near Narmada Canal; Investigation Underway.

Woman Claims Husband Forced Her To Use Sex Toy During Honeymoon

The complainant further said that her husband allegedly forced her to use a sex toy during their honeymoon, which left her deeply embarrassed. As per the complaint, the husband beat his wife for hiding the sex toy in a locker and refusing to return it to him. The woman also claimed that she was forced to do household chores even after she had fallen ill.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her mother when she visited her parents' home. Post this, her in-laws offered her a half-hearted apology. However, a day after issuing an apology, the woman's husband once again assaulted her over the sex toy issue. She alleged that her mother-in-law later grabbed the sex toy from the locker. Things turned drastic when the woman suggested that her husband seek medical help for intimacy problems. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Mother With Perfume Bottle After Heated Argument Over Delay in Marriage.

This enraged the husband, who attacked her once again. Later, the complainant fled her matrimonial home and came to her parents' place. Post this, the woman claimed that her father-in-law issued an ultimatum stating that she could only return if her family gave over INR 3 lakh cash and gold ornaments. Acting on her complaint, the Narol police booked her husband and in-laws on charges of dowry harassment, cruelty, and threats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Ahmedabad Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).