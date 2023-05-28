Northeast's first Vande Bharat train to be flagged off by PM Modi. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): Massive preparations are underway to launch Northeast-bound Vande Bharat Express which will be running between Guwahati railway station in Assam and New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal.

All preparations for the grand launch have been made by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of the Northeast on May 29.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the inaugural function to be held at Guwahati railway station.

The Northeast-bound Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 411 km in less than six hours.

"Vande Bharat is coming to Guwahati also, it is a good feeling. The government has done a good job, the train is very good and the seats are all comfortable. It has great speed, so travellers can reach places fast. All facilities are good. All thanks to the government for the development works happening in the state", Bablu Singh, a local resident said.

Earlier on May 25, Prime Minister Modi virtually flagged off the indigenously-built Vande Bharat Express that connects Dehradun with New Delhi, the first Vande Bharat train introduced in Uttarakhand.

The train has been built indigenously and is equipped with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology. It has world-class amenities and heralds a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for tourists travelling to the state.

An official release said that Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify rail routes in the country guided by the vision of the Prime Minister of providing cleaner means of public transport. (ANI)

