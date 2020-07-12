Hyderabad, July 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials concerned to formulate an action plan to supply river water coming from the irrigation projects to as many agricultural lands as possible in the state.

Rao made it clear that the state government had no other priority item on the agenda to create water facility for the farmers, an official release said here.

He said water from the projects should first be utilised to fill the tanks, later reservoirs and finally the Ayucut.

Rao, who held a review meeting on identifying the areas where irrigation facility was not available and discussed plans to supply water to those regions, also said all the Wings of the irrigation department should be brought under one umbrella.

"The state government is constructing major irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers clearing several hurdles, spending a lot of money. The TRS government had given top priority to the irrigation sector," Rao was quoted as saying.

"With Kaleswaram and other projects, we now have availability of water in abundance. We have to utilise water completely. We have to supply water to more Ayucut," he said.

"Examine the capacity of canals whether they can supply water to the last piece of land in the Ayucut," Rao told the officials.

He further said all tanks and check dams should be filled with water in Telangana state.

"Irrigation sector in Telangana state has become bright. Major projects, canals, reservoirs have come up and tanks were revived.

A network to supply water to one crore acres is in place. It is important to maintain the network. Prepare Plans to maintain each and every project," he said during the meeting.

The CM also instructed authorities to carry out maintenance works and repairs every summer.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Koppula Eswar, S Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, were among others who attended the meeting.

