India News | Prepare Plan to Set Up COVID-19 Testing Labs in All Districts: UP CM to Officials

Lucknow, Jun 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare a plan for setting up COVID-19 testing labs in all districts of the state.

The chief minister gave the instructions during a meeting with nodal officers of 11 coronavirus-hit districts including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar late on Thursday night, an official release said on Friday.

The chief minister sought from the officials a detailed work plan for setting up the labs in all the districts of the state, the release said.

The chief minister held a video conferencing with nodal officers of 11 districts including Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Jhansi and Basti besides Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad and reviewed the situation there, the release said.

Adityanath had appointed the nodal officers to better evaluate the situation in each of the districts.

