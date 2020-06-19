Monsoon 2020 Update: Monsoon to Hit Delhi-NCR Around June 25, Says IMD

New Delhi, June 19: Monsoon will hit Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) around June 25 earlier than the usual date of June 27, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General of IMD, said conditions are favourable between June 22 and 24 during which the monsoon will arrive in parts of Uttar Pradesh and hilly areas of the Himalayas. 'Monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR around June 25," he added.

NCR encompasses the entire NCT of Delhi and several districts surrounding it from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Prominent cities of NCR include Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Karnal, Rohtak, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sonipat, Panipat, Aligarh and Mathura. Prior to the arrival of monsoon, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience above-normal temperatures for a couple of days.

Monsoon to Hit Delhi-NCR Around June 25, Says IMD:

"Temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India are above normal which will continue in coming days. Maybe after June 20, the temperature will fall," Sharma said. The weather is very uncomfortable due to humidity and heat, he added. Here it may be noted that monsoon has arrived in Eastern UP.

