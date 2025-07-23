New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the government is preparing a blueprint for the redevelopment of Old Delhi's markets, aiming to revitalise the historic commercial hubs.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the Bhartiya Udyog Mandal met her at the Delhi Secretariat. Following her discussion with traders, Gupta emphasised that her government is not only determined to preserve the commercial character of Delhi but is also working on various schemes to provide adequate facilities to the business community, said an official statement.

She said there are no plans to shift Delhi's markets elsewhere, reaffirming that the government's goal is to support the growth of trade within the city.

"We want Delhi's businesses to thrive," she said, adding that increased trade will enhance revenue, which in turn will contribute to the development of the national capital.

The chief minister said the establishment of the 'Delhi Traders Welfare Board' is a step towards resolving traders' issues and enabling them to conduct business in a secure and fear-free environment.

The plan includes revitalising these commercial areas while ensuring that shops, small warehouses, and offices remain within the local vicinity.

For storage and logistics support, large warehouses will be developed in the outer parts of Delhi.

She criticised previous governments for exploiting traders and systematically disrupting the historic character of Delhi's commercial zones. In contrast, her government has established the Delhi Traders' Welfare Board and included trader representatives within it, ensuring that their challenges are accurately understood and effectively addressed.

Of the 15 members of this board, nine have been selected from the trading community itself, she shared.

The board's primary objective is to empower traders, provide them with social security, and make business processes more convenient and efficient. As a statutory body, it will act as a bridge between the government and the trading community, simplifying processes, promoting employment and investment, and managing a welfare fund to protect their economic interests.

The board will not be limited to policy matters alone but will also address emergency relief and compensation in situations such as natural disasters, fires, and floods, said the statement.

Through this board, the government will receive timely advice and support from experienced figures within the trading sector, allowing for the implementation of more practical and beneficial policies, it added.

