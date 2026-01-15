Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that India's culture and literature are extraordinary, where trees, plants, mountains, and rivers are revered. He emphasised the need to preserve this rich cultural heritage and move forward so that future generations draw inspiration from it and feel a sense of pride. He said that the state government is committed not only to Rajasthan's development but also to the promotion of its culture and literature, and appealed to people to make literature a part of their lives.

While addressing the inaugural session of the Jaipur Literature Festival held in Jaipur, CM Sharma said that the land of Rajasthan has been a carrier of knowledge, art, and culture for centuries. Describing the Jaipur Literature Festival as a celebration and an ocean of ideas, he said the event would help further showcase Rajasthan's cultural heritage along with literature.

The Chief Minister said Rajasthan is a sacred land of literature, music, and art, where every heritage site, from Amer Fort to Hawa Mahal, reflects its rich culture. He cited Prithviraj Raso as a unique example of Rajasthan's heroic tradition, and said the devotion of Meera and the tales of Dhola-Maru continue to touch millions of hearts. Writers and folklorists such as Vijaydan Detha, Kanhaiyalal Sethia, and Komal Kothari, he said, are torchbearers of Rajasthan's literary and cultural consciousness. He added that Rajasthan is a land of devotion and valour, where heroes like Maharana Pratap, Panna Dhai, and Amrita Devi glorified the soil through their sacrifice, dedication, and courage.

Additionally, CM Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often highlighted that books should be gifted instead of bouquets, as books spread the light of knowledge across generations. He said books offer a new perspective on life, while literature connects people with sensitivity and compassion, making them thoughtful and humble.

He noted that India's ancestors wrote works on knowledge, science, research, and public welfare in verse, and popularised this wisdom through literature. From inspiring warriors against Mughal invaders, energising freedom fighters during the independence movement, challenging authoritarianism during the Emergency, to boosting the morale of soldiers during wars, he said literature has always played a vital role in nation-building.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, JLF Director Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple, Teamwork Arts Managing Director Sanjoy Roy, along with renowned writers and litterateurs, were present. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasions of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister stated that the festival of Lohri, celebrated to mark the arrival of the spring season and the joy of a new harvest, is a symbol of our faith in nature. He expressed his hope that the sacred Lohri fire would remove negativity from people's lives and spread the light of health and prosperity.

The Chief Minister further added that Makar Sankranti, celebrated on the occasion of Lord Surya (the Sun God) entering the northern hemisphere (Uttarayan), infuses positive energy into our lives. This festival symbolises our country's rich heritage and cultural unity. (ANI)

