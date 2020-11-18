New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed 28 Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court as Judges of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective office, officials said on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard has been issued on Tuesday by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

Among the appointees are Justices Prakash Padia, Alok Mathur, Pankaj Bhatia, Saurabh Lavania, Vivek Varma, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Piyush Agrawal, Saurabh Shyam Shamshery, Jaspreet Singh, Rajeev Singh, Manju Rani Chauhan, Karunesh Singh Pawar, Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava, Manish Mathur, Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, Ram Krishna Gautam, Umesh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Anil Kumar--IX, Rajendra Kumar--IV, Mohd Faiz Alam Khan, Vikas Kunvar Srivastav, Virendra Kumar Srivastava, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Ghandikota Sree Devi, Narendra Kumar Johari, Raj Beer Singh and Ajit Singh.

All the judges concerned were appointed as Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on November 22, 2018, for a period of two years and their present term as Additional Judge will expire on November 21, 2020. (ANI)

