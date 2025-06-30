Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bareilly on Monday, ahead of her two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. President Murmu was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan upon her arrival.

Sharing an X post, the President of India's handle wrote, "Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Bareilly."

Also Read | Deadly Bee Attack in MP: Hero Husband Dies Saving Wife From Swarm of Honeybees in Shahdol Forest.

According to a press release, on June 30, the President will attend the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly. Later that day, she will participate in the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur.

On July 1, the President will inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Fact Check: Were Temple Priests Appointed Under ‘All Castes Archakas Scheme’ Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct After Obscene Video Went Viral? Tamil Nadu Govt Debunks Fake News Report.

According to a press release by the Uttar Pradesh government, the foundation of the university was laid on August 28, 2021, by then-President Ram Nath Kovind following an invitation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The university is situated on 52 acres in Pipri, Bhathat, approximately 25 kilometres from the Gorakhpur district headquarters.

The university is affiliated with 98 AYUSH colleges across the state. These include 76 Ayurveda, 10 Unani and 12 Homoeopathy colleges. Before the university's formation, these colleges were overseen by separate institutions. With the establishment of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, regulation has been brought under a single system.

The university has been in operation since the 2021-22 academic session and currently conducts examinations and manages academic activities for the following programs: BAMS, MD, MS in Ayurveda; BUMS, MD, MS in Unani; and BHMS, MD in Homoeopathy.

The Chief Minister initiated the concept of the state's first AYUSH university after the central government grouped Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy under the AYUSH category.

Along with Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy, the university will also include disciplines like Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha, and Sowa-Rigpa in the future. A plan is being prepared to initiate academic and treatment activities in these streams.

The President will also visit Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur, where she will inaugurate its Auditorium, Academic Block, and Panchkarma Kendra, as well as lay the foundation stone for a new girls' hostel, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)