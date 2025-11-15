New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage to the revered freedom fighter Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on the occasion of "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas", marking his 150th birth anniversary.

President Murmu offered a floral tribute, placing flower petals at the idol of Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal, commemorating the tribal leader's struggle and legacy.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj, among others. The political leaders collectively paid their respects by offering floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

Meanwhile, the Central Government will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda with a national-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Gujarat's Narmada district, to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will be held at Dediapada, where the Prime Minister, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will unveil development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore of the Central and State Governments.

To accelerate Gujarat's development, the Central Government will present development projects worth Rs 7667 crore, and the State Government will present development projects worth Rs 2,112 crore to the state. In the evening, a special play on the life of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be staged at Ekta Nagar.

Additionally, a Centre of Competence at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh and an Administrative/Training Building for the Tribal Research Institute at Imphal, Manipur.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government organised Jan Jatiya Gaurav Rath Yatra across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat. The Yatra follows two routes: Umargam to Ekta Nagar and Ambaji to Ekta Nagar, and concluded on November 13, 2025, at Ekta Nagar.

As part of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh 2025 celebrations, organisers held a national-level one-day Colloquy on the life of Birsa Munda at Ekta Nagar on November 1, 2025. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a pavilion showcasing the life and legacy of Birsa Munda, along with 10 stalls promoting and selling traditional tribal handicrafts and culinary delicacies. (ANI)

