New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is scheduled to visit Odisha from December 3 to 7, where she will lay the foundation stones for three key railway projects and inaugurate several other important developments in the state.

On the final day of her visit on December 7, the President will lay the foundation stones for three major railway line projects: Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh Rail Lines, according to the release.

On the first day of her visit, President Droupadi Murmu will unveil a new statue of the renowned Santali writer Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit the Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher in Bhubaneswar.

On December 4, the President will head to Puri for darshan and pooja at the Jagannath Temple. She will also attend the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and witness the Navy Day celebration and operational demonstration at the Blue Flag Beach.

On December 5, the President will attend the 40th convocation of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar. and will also inaugurate the new Judicial Court Complex, the release stated.

According to the release, the President will interact with students and villagers of Uparbeda on December 6, She will also engage with students and teachers of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rairangpur.

President Murmu's visit will conclude on December 7, where she will lay foundation stones or inaugurate several projects, including Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur. (ANI)

