New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday sent his greetings to citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and expressed hope the festival inspire people to assimilate the eternal values of "righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward".

"The Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna," he said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks.

"This festival is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward. May this festival inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values," Kovind said.

In his message, the president has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad," according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | IIFT MBA 2022 Entrance Exam Date Released; Registration Process To Begin From September 1, Examination On December 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)