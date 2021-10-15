President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday interacted with the jawans and officials of all ranks along with their families. (Photo/ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Dussehra with troops, interacted with the jawans and officials of all ranks along with their families at the Northern Command in Udhampur on Thursday.

"Jammu and Kashmir: President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday interacted with the jawans and officials of all ranks along with their families at the Northern Command, Udhampur," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind also performed Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh yesterday.

The President was welcomed by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on his arrival in the Union Territory on Thursday for celebrating Dussehra with troops in Drass.

Today, on the occasion of Dussehra, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and Jawans. (ANI)

