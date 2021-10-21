New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated the citizens on India crossing the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone and said "the country has created a history".

He said India has presented a new example of self-reliance on the world stage.

"The country has created a history today. All the countrymen together have crossed the target of 100 crore vaccinations. India has presented a new example of self-reliance on the world stage. I congratulate all the countrymen on this achievement," the President said in a tweet.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning. (ANI)

