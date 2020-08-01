New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Saturday, saying he was a man of many parts and an able parliamentarian.

"Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," Kovind said in a tweet.

Singh (64) died in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment, on Saturday.

