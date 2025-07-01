Gorakhpur, Jul 1 (PTI) Describing President Droupadi Murmu as "an inspiration for crores of Indian women" and "a symbol of the journey from ground to summit", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said her life reflects how one can rise above adversity with determination and a nation-first spirit.

Adityanath was addressing a ceremony at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur, where the president inaugurated new academic facilities and laid the foundation stone of a girls' hostel.

Welcoming the president to the city on her two-day visit, the chief minister said, "President Murmu embodies the journey from the grassroots to the highest constitutional post. Her life is a living example of overcoming adversity with resolve and working selflessly for the nation and the welfare of the underprivileged."

He said the president's engagements in Gorakhpur, despite inclement weather, reflected her deep commitment to education, public service and youth empowerment.

The chief minister recalled how President Murmu arrived early in Bareilly on Monday to attend the convocation at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and later presided over the first convocation of AIIMS Gorakhpur. On Tuesday, she inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh AYUSH University and personally interacted with students along city roads -- a gesture Adityanath said was "unprecedented" and deeply moving.

Adityanath quoted poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar to compare Murmu's tireless spirit to that of a true national leader.

"She never sought rest, worked amidst challenges and is truly the embodiment of service, strength and sacrifice," he said, calling her presence at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University a great honour for the region and the entire state.

Highlighting the institutions visited by the president, the UP chief minister said IVRI is a globally renowned centre for excellence in agriculture and animal sciences; AIIMS represents India's modern health infrastructure; and AYUSH, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has gained unprecedented recognition.

"With the new AYUSH University in Gorakhpur, UP will take a major leap in holistic health education," he added.

Speaking about Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Adityanath noted that the institution represents an integrated model, combining allopathic, ayurvedic, nursing, paramedical, pharmacy and agriculture education.

"It is not only a hub for academic learning but also research and innovation," he said.

He also traced the legacy of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, which runs the university and was founded in 1932 by Mahant Digvijay Nath.

"What began as an effort to address educational backwardness in Gorakhpur has today grown into one of the most prominent educational institutions in the region," the chief minister said, noting the pivotal role of Gorakhnath Peeth and Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in shaping the region's academic landscape post-Independence.

He concluded by thanking President Murmu again, saying her guidance would continue to inspire students, faculty, and the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

