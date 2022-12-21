New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Highlighting the need for the conservation of nature and wildlife, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called for sustainable management of forest resources saying forests are the anchors for all life on earth.

Probationers of Indian Forest Service called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Also Read | Manipur Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin of Deceased.

Addressing the officers, the President said, "Forests are the anchors for all life on earth. Their role varies from providing wildlife habitats and being a livelihood source, to promoting economic activities and serving as large carbon sinks. They are home to many endangered species of the world."

She said that Minor Forest Produce supports the livelihood of well over 27 crore people in India. Forests have high medicinal value too, she said.

Also Read | Manipur Road Accident: Seven School Students Killed, Over 40 Injured As Bus Overturns in Noney; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia.

President Murmu said that India is giving special attention to the rights of forest-dwelling communities. "The symbiotic relationship of the forest dwellers including tribal communities, with the forests is now widely recognised and factored in our development choices. It is the responsibility of Indian Forest Service Officers to make these communities aware of their rights and duties towards the conservation and protection of biodiversity," she said.

The President raised concerns about large forest fires in various parts of India and the world. She said there is a big challenge in conserving the forests and dealing with climate change.

"Today we have new technologies and concepts of urban forestry, forest risk mitigation, data-driven forest management and climate-smart forest economies," Murmu said.

She urged Indian Forest Service Officers to innovate and come out with new methods for sustainable management of India's forest resources. She said that they must also play an effective role in protecting our forests from illegal activities which have a negative economic and environmental impact.

The President said that forests are essential for the social, cultural and economic development of the country.

"We must keep our forests alive and healthy. Development is a must and so is sustainability. Nature has given us bountiful presents and it is the duty of each one of us to be sensitive and responsible towards the environment. We have to gift our future generations, regenerated natural resources and a beautiful country with sustainable ecosystems," added President Murmu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)