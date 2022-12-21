Imphal, December 21: At least seven school students were killed while over 40 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Noney district of Manipur on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Officials said that the accident took place at Old Cachar road at around 10.30 am. The victims were students of the Thambalnu Higher Secondary School located at Yairipok Top Chingtha area in Imphal East. Manipur Road Accident: Seven Students Killed, 18 Critical As School Bus Overturns in Noney District; Death Toll Likely To Rise.

"The students, teachers and school staff were on their way to Leimatak area for an annual study tour in two buses," they said while adding that one bus was arranged for male students and non-teaching staff, and another for the girl students. Locals said that the driver of one of the buses carrying girl students lost control over the wheels at a sharp turn near Leimatak in-between Joujangtek and Tubul and the bus turned turtle.

"There were around 48 women including students and teachers on board in the ill-fated bus," said sources. Five students died on the spot while others succumbed to death while being treated at Bishnupur district hospital, they said. Those injured in the accident were immediately rushed to the hospitals in Imphal in available vans and other vehicles. Nine ambulances also reportedly reached the spot. POCSO Act Needs To Be Amended To Allow Consensual, Non-Exploitative Relationship Between Older Adolescents: NCP MP Vandana Chavan to Government.

Locals of the area including villagers and passers-by had a hard time trying to rescue those stuck inside the bus. As videos of villagers helplessly trying to rescue those inside the bus were shared on social media.

At least 26 injured students, teachers and school staff were admitted to a hospital in Imphal and the condition of six remained critical and have been admitted to the ICU. "Fourteen students are undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital," they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the accident. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Health Minister Sapam Ranjan and other top government officials MLAs and Ministers visited Raj Medicity and RIMS where the injured were undergoing treatment.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in Manipur's Noney district due to a tragic bus accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident. The injured would be given Rs50,000: PM @narendramodi," the PMO said.

CM N Biren Singh expressed his grief and concern over the victims and announced ex-gratia and monetary assistance. "Government will bear the Medical expense; Cash relief of Rs 5 lakhs for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those with serious injury, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries," he said while talking to the media at Raj Medicity.

