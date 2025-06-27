New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and prayed for an atmosphere of peace, friendship and affection in the entire world.

During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from Shri Jagannath temple to Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Lakhs of devotees gather there to be part of the grand festival. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.

Also Read | Mounjaro KwikPen: Eli Lilly and Company’s Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Drug Gets Approval in India, To Compete With Novo’s Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy.

"On the occasion of the holy Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the devotees of Mahaprabhu Jagannath living in India and abroad," Murmu said in a post on X.

Lakhs of devotees get divine experience by seeing Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Chakraraj Sudarshan seated on the chariot, she said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Industrial Area, 22 Fire Tenders Rush to Site (Watch Video).

"The human play of these divine forms is the specialty of Rath Yatra. On this auspicious occasion, it is my prayer to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath that there should be an atmosphere of peace, friendship and affection in the entire world," Murmu said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)