New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted Parliamentarians from some states and UTs, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

"President Droupadi Murmu hosted Members of Parliament from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

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In a solemn gesture of solidarity, President Droupadi Murmu and Members of Parliament observed a minute's silence at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, for the victims of the tragic fire incident at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, Odisha.

President Murmu had hosted the Members of Parliament from some states and UTs, including Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for breakfast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Friday.

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The second part of Parliament's Budget session started on March 9 and is slated to continue till April 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)