India News | President Murmu Pays Floral Tribute to Giani Zail Singh on His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, paid floral tributes to the former President of India, Giani Zail Singh, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Giani Zail Singh served as the seventh President of India, from July 25, 1982, until July 25, 1987.

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Born on May 5, 1916, in Sandhwan, Faridkot district of Punjab, Zail Singh had a career marked by significant political contributions and dedication to the service of the people.

Zail Singh was deeply involved in the Indian freedom movement and was an active participant in the Quit India Movement of 1942. He was incarcerated several times for his role in various protests and movements against British rule.

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After independence, Singh held several key political positions in Punjab, serving as a Minister, and later as the Chief Minister of the state from 1972 to 1977. His tenure as Chief Minister saw the implementation of several important initiatives, including land reforms and administrative restructuring.

In 1980, he was appointed as the Union Home Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His tenure as Home Minister saw him dealing with many challenging situations, including issues related to law and order and internal security.

In 1982, Zail Singh reached the pinnacle of his career when he was elected as the President of India. His term as the President was marked by his commitment to constitutional propriety and his dedication to upholding the values of justice, liberty, and equality enshrined in the Constitution.

Zail Singh was also known for his humility and his commitment to the welfare of the poor and the disadvantaged. His personal connection with people from all walks of life reflected his deep-seated belief in equality and social justice.

Giani Zail Singh passed away on December 25, 1994. His contributions to Indian politics and his dedication to the service of the people continue to inspire. (ANI)

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